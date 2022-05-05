Conor McGregor is scared to fight me and has lost his confidence, says Justin Gaethje

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Justin Gaethje says he'd give Conor McGregor 'a beating' and feels the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion is scared to fight him. Justin Gaethje says he'd give Conor McGregor 'a beating' and feels the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion is scared to fight him.

UFC star Justin Gaethje has launched a verbal assault on Conor McGregor, claiming the Irishman is "scared to fight him" and has "lost his confidence" and made "chicken s***" decisions".

Gaethje, who challenges Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title on Saturday night, told Sky Sports' Ed Draper that he would love to make McGregor "disappear from the sport".

But the American believes his fellow 33-year-old will duck a potential clash with him and instead look towards welterweight champion Kamaru Usman when he returns from injury.

McGregor broke his leg during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier last year, losing via technical knockout in the first round after being unable to continue.

Justin Gaethje will challenge Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title on Saturday night

Gaethje said of a bout with McGregor: "The payday would not be top of my list, the ability to make that man disappear from this sport would be top of my list. I would be very confident.

"I think he's a b***h. I think he's scared to fight me and his coach is smart enough to not let that happen.

"These guys have had their eye on me forever and they are too chicken s*** to pull the trigger. He won't fight me, he'll fight Kamaru [Usman] before he fights me.

"After I fought Donald Cerrone and knocked him out, he [McGregor] picked Cerrone to fight.

"Do you think that was a chicken-s*** choice or do you think it was a choice you make when you want to be the best in the world? Nobody called [McGregor] out.

Gaethje feels McGregor has lost his drive as a competitior

"If you lose to me there is only one way to lose to me and that's by never coming back.

"Especially with that man, I would take every piece of his confidence, shove it in the garbage disposal and grind it up for him. That's who I am and how I play.

"If he knocks me out, he is right back on the horse.

"Most likely he won't and most likely he takes a beating and has to show the world the b***h that he is, that he always has been.

"He does not have the confidence anymore. He doesn't have the drive to make money as he has all the money.

"What's his 'why?' His 'why' is to be the cool guy and that doesn't take you far in this sport."