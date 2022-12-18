Cory McKenna beats Cheyanne Vlismas by unanimous decision on UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas
Welsh fighter Cory McKenna takes UFC record to 3-1 with dominant victory over Cheyanne Vlismas in Las Vegas; main event on Fight Night sees Jared Cannonier defeat middleweight rival Sean Strickland by split decision
Last Updated: 18/12/22 8:31am
Cory McKenna improved her UFC record to 3-1 with a unanimous verdict over Cheyanne Vlismas on Fight Night in Las Vegas.
The Welsh strawweight won a 29-28 decision from all three judges as she took a round to work out her opponent before controlling the fight at close quarters.
McKenna picked her short punches in a dominant third round to take her overall MMA record to 8-2; Vlismas is 2-2 in UFC and 7-2 overall.
The main Fight Night event saw Jared Cannonier defeat middleweight rival Sean Strickland by split decision.
The cards read 49-46, 46-49, 49-46 in favour of Cannonier, who improved to 16-6; Strickland fell to 25-5 and has lost his last two fights after winning six straight.
Despite losing, Strickland held a 152-141 advantage in significant strikes. He also recorded the only take down.
Cannonier held an advantage in shots to the body (60-24) and blows to the legs (24-2).