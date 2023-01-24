Conor McGregor denies allegation he assaulted woman aboard his yacht in Ibiza

Conor McGregor denies assaulting a woman in July last year

Conor McGregor has denied allegations he assaulted a woman aboard his yacht in Ibiza last year.

Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora reported that an investigation has been opened by Ibizan authorities in light of the woman's accusations.

And the UFC star's spokesperson Karen Kessler issued a statement in response, saying: "Mr McGregor is steadfast in his denial of all the accusations made by a guest on his boat."

The incident is alleged to have happened in July last year as McGregor celebrated his 34th birthday.

The report says the unnamed woman was invited onto the yacht after he recognised her as someone he knew from his hometown of Dublin.

McGregor is alleged to have punched her the following morning, prompting her to jump into the sea, where she was picked up by a boat.

The Irishman, who has not been charged, last fought in July 2021, suffering a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier.

McGregor broke his leg in the bout but is expected to return in 2023, his coach John Kavanagh has said.