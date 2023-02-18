Erin Blanchfield: Meet the 23-year-old who demolished Molly McCann and faces Jessica Andrade this weekend

Erin Blanchfield could soon receive a UFC flyweight title shot

Erin Blanchfield can strengthen her reputation as one of the most exciting female fighters in the UFC when she returns to action this weekend, just a few months after her ruthless stoppage win over Britain's Molly McCann.

Blanchfield takes on Jessica Andrade, who stepped in as a replacement opponent for Talia Santos in the main event of UFC Vegas 69.

After demolishing McCann last November, the New Jersey fighter is on a path to UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, rivalling the Kyrgyz and Peruvian as the next best thing to come out of the division.

The New Jersey fighter swiftly overwhelmed Molly McCann in the opening round last November

In doing so, it's given the 125lb weight class the depth and intrigue it's been crying out for. Andrade has been vaulting between 115lb and 135lb, but it's been the Shevchenko show, and her reign has mostly gone unchecked.

Santos' rise changed that, especially as many believed she was wrongly denied the belt back in June via a split decision when she faced off against Shevchenko. The Brazilian Muay Thai specialist would have been a main-event fighter this weekend were it not for her visa being rejected at short notice.

Santos would have been facing a prospective, generational talent in Blanchfield. Not yet a renowned name, but she earned high praise from famed UFC commentator Joe Rogan after dominating McCann in a first-round submission in UFC 281.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

With Santos gone, Blanchfield is facing possibly the next-best contender in Andrade, and the 23-year-old appears unfazed.

"Talia's an opponent, Andrade is an opponent, everybody's tough, but I don't care," said Blanchfield. "I know (a title shot) is possible, but I'm just trying to keep Jessica on my mind first, because I know if I don't win that, everything else won't come.

"I'm keeping that first and having the five rounds is beneficial if that does happen next, but this fight Saturday (is) first.

"I don't care either way. I know what winning this fight means. If fighting for a title is next, I'll do that.

"I love that fans are saying that I'm the only one that can touch Valentina. Once I get to fight her, I'll beat her".

She's made it very apparent that she possesses the necessary skills, none more so than when she swiftly overwhelmed 'Meatball' McCann .

Blanchfield secured the mounted crucifix, arguably the most dominant position in MMA, minutes into the fight with McCann. She then rained down a series of punches and elbows before switching to a kimura submission which ultimately forced McCann to tap out.

But Andrade, ranked at No 3 in the division, should prove a formidable test for the 10th-ranked Blanchfield, particularly after the Brazilian inflicted a punishing points win over Lauren Murphy in January.

Andrade is rightfully taking no risks, insisting: "The camp has prepared for this fight. Defence, striking…you see how she grounds and pounds, that's why the takedown defence is the most important for me."

The former UFC strawweight champion is quick to also point out her own strengths.

"She's got four wins in a row, but I come with three straight wins myself, so it's going to be a good fight."

Regardless of the result, it's very clear that 125lb division has finally become a must-watch division, and Blanchfield might just be the next best thing coming out of it.

Any potential matchups beyond this one should point to a possible title charge for the American.