Leah McCourt suffers points loss to Cat Zingano after three hard-fought rounds at Bellator 293

Leah McCourt's pursuit of a Bellator title shot was derailed after she suffered a hard-fought points defeat to Cat Zingano.

Northern Ireland's McCourt was edged out on points with scores of 29-28, 30-27 and 29-28 in favour of American Cingano, who remains in pole position for a shot at the featherweight belt after a thrilling contest at Bellator 293.

In a frenetic opening round, McCourt had to fend off a rear naked choke attempt and her eye was swollen following an elbow from Cingano.

But McCourt quickly swept Cingano to the floor in the second round, and attempted to pull off an arm triangle submission.

McCourt had spells of success against the aggressive Zingano

Cingano displayed resolute defence, which was tested again in the third when McCourt quickly delivered another impressive takedown.

But Cingano ended the bout strongly, forcing McCourt to the fence before opening a gaping cut with a vicious knee.

On the same bill, Stevenage's Luke Trainer produced a shock first round submission win over Sullivan Cauley.