News News

Home

Claressa Shields signs multi-year deal with Professional Fighters League for MMA bouts

The two-time Olympic gold medal winner calls herself the 'GWOAT' - Greatest Woman of All Time; she made her MMA debut back in 2021 against Brittney Elkin and is aiming to be on top in both boxing and MMA

Last Updated: 09/08/23 6:25pm

Claressa Shields will return to MMA after signing a deal with the PFL
Claressa Shields will return to MMA after signing a deal with the PFL

Two-time Olympic gold medallist and three-division boxing world champion  Claressa Shields is returning for another round of MMA fights. 

Shields and the Professional Fighters League announced a multi-year agreement on Wednesday and she expects to enter the cage again in 2024 at 158 pounds.

The undisputed middleweight boxing champion went 1-1 in the PFL in 2021 , but is widely regarded as the world's top pound-for-pound female boxer.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"All my fans, y'all have been asking me, when are you getting back to MMA, when are you getting back in the cage," Shields said in a video posted on social media. "Well, here you go. Me and the PFL have signed a great seven-figure deal."

Shields is 14-0 with two knockouts as a pro boxer, including a unanimous decision over Maricela Cornejo in June.

Also See:

Speaking on Toe2Toe, Gary Logan discusses how Savannah Marshall would need to box to beat Claressa Shields if the pair meet in a rematch.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Speaking on Toe2Toe, Gary Logan discusses how Savannah Marshall would need to box to beat Claressa Shields if the pair meet in a rematch.
Speaking on Toe2Toe, Gary Logan discusses how Savannah Marshall would need to box to beat Claressa Shields if the pair meet in a rematch.

"It is a privilege to announce the PFL has re-signed the most dominant women's boxer in the world, Claressa Shields, to a new multi-year agreement," said Peter Murray, CEO of the Professional Fighters League.

The PFL announced a week earlier the signing of Amanda Serrano, the undisputed featherweight boxing champion. Serrano has a 2-0-1 MMA record, with both wins by submission.

Trending

Around Sky Sports

Get Sky Sports

Your sport. Your Way.

Stream on NOW

Live stream Sky Sports with a NOW Sports Membership

Win Win Win

Win in our free to enter competitions section

©2023 Sky UK