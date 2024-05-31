 Skip to content
ONE Friday Fights 65: Puengluang Baanramba faces Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi in Bangkok

Watch ONE Friday Fights 65 live on Sky Sports YouTube as Puengluang Baanramba takes on Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand

Friday 31 May 2024 17:40, UK

Full coverage of ONE Friday Fights 65 from ONE Championship.

Watch a live stream of ONE Friday Fights 65 as Puengluang Baanramba looks to extend his winning streak against Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi.

This stream has now ended.

Also in action on Friday night is Petphupa Aekpujean as he takes on Longern Sor Sommai, while Carlo Bumina-ang looks to maintain his undefeated record against Chayan Oorzhak in the bantamweight division.

Lethwei phenom Tun Min Aung meanwhile arrives 42-0 as he makes his debut against Dmitriy Kireev.

The world's largest martial arts organisation delivers another explosive night of Muay Thai and MMA action at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

