ONE Championship: Watch free live stream of Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai vs Nabil Anane

ONE Friday Fights are back - and you can watch a free live stream of the latest big event from Bangkok with Sky Sports.

ONE Friday Fights 69 features 24 elite athletes competing in Muay Thai and MMA at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in the Thai capital.

Attracting some of the world's best martial artists, the fighters will be vieing for a coveted six-figure contract with ONE Championship.

In the main event, destructive striker Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai is looking to defeat two-division WBC Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane.

Also, former ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title challenger Pongsiri PK Saenchai tests his indestructible chin against Lethwei knockout artist Soe Lin Oo.

Uzbekistan's Avazbek Kholmirzaev tangles with undefeated Russian MMA dynamo Changy Kara-Ool.

In a separate event, live on Sky Sports later tonight at 1am, watch Nico Carrillo vs Saemapetch as well as a pivotal main event between former champ Ok Rae Yoon and unbeaten contender Alibeg Rasulov for the ONE Interim Lightweight MMA World Title.