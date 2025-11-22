ONE Championship: England's Jacob Thompson delivers commanding win at Lumpinee 134

ONE Lumpinee 134 burst to life with an action-packed card filled with highlight-reel stoppages and rising talent. The night was anchored by a strong victory from England's Jacob Thompson.

Thompson delivered a commanding performance at ONE Lumpinee 134, showcasing maturity and composure well beyond his limited experience under the promotion's bright lights.

The Englishman earned a dominant victory over Thai prodigy Yodseksan Rodsuayjajed, controlling the bout from the opening bell despite giving up height and reach.

Jacob 'Sombat' Thompson claims a victory via unanimous decision against Thailand's Yodseksan during their Muay Thai bout on ONE.

Thompson expertly managed distance with crisp boxing, persistent low kicks, and well-timed clinch entries, repeatedly landing heavy shots that kept his opponent on the defensive.

Though he wobbled Yodseksan several times, the stoppage he sought remained just out of reach. "I'm a bit disappointed that I didn't get a stoppage or anything," he admitted afterwards, reflecting on the few missed chances to close the show."

Nevertheless, Thompson emphasised that entertainment remained a priority: "I just wanted to put on a good performance for the wins - win or lose. I'll never want to have a boring fight. So that was my main objective."

His measured, disciplined approach was evident as the rounds progressed. "I think it was just important to stay composed and not get carried away with anything," he explained, noting that even Yodseksan's late-fight taunts failed to throw him off. "Whenever I'm in a fight, I don't get too distracted by anything like that."

With two bouts now under the ONE banner, Thompson looked entirely at home on the global stage and expressed a desire to stay active as he builds momentum in the division.

The rest of the card delivered its own share of highlights, continuing ONE Lumpinee's reputation for fast-paced action and several stoppages.

Rising star Islay Erika Bomogao set the tone early on with a sensational second-round knockout over Thailand's Ploychompoo, maintaining her undefeated streak with back-to-back stoppages fuelled by sharp boxing combinations.

She credited her team's preparation above all: "I give all the credit to my coaches. They're very smart, they do everything well planned, backed by science."

After testing her opponent's power early, Bomogao found her opening in the first round: "She gave me like a couple of shots and I was like, oh okay I can handle it… I gave her a very strong right hand and she instantly went down."

Having scored a knockdown in round one, Bomogao was able to build on this momentum to secure the knockout finish in the following round.

Her ambitions remain wide open: "Whoever they put in front of me, I will prepare and do my best."

In the main event, Yodlekpetch delivered a clinical showing against Anar Mammadov, scoring a knockdown in the second round with a perfectly placed elbow before further rocking his opponent with a punishing cross and another late knockdown.

Mammadov pushed forward aggressively in the final frame, but the damage had been done, and Yodlekpetch's momentum secured him a clear decision victory.

As the final bell sounded, ONE Lumpinee 134 proved thrilling from start to finish and spotlighted the new and eager fighters claiming their place in the promotion.