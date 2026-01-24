ONE Fight Night 39: Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon batters Abdulla Dayakaev, title shot with Nabil Anane could be next
Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon has put himself in position to face ONE bantamweight muay thai world champion Nabil Anane; Rambolek claimed a brutal knockout victory over Abdulla Dayakaev in Bangkok on Saturday
Saturday 24 January 2026 13:48, UK
Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon knocked out Abdulla Dayakaev to set up a potential clash with the Russian's team-mate, ONE bantamweight muay thai world champion Nabil Anane.
The 22-year-old Thai phenom was originally slated to face the hard-hitting Dayakaev last November, but a staph infection forced him to withdraw from the contest just days before their scheduled clash.
With both men healthy, the highly anticipated bantamweight showdown headlined ONE Fight Night 39 in Bangkok, which aired live on Sky Sports in the early hours of Saturday morning, and it was well worth the wait.
The first round was all about Dayakaev. The 23-year-old Russian had knocked out his last four opponents with his lethal boxing pedigree, and he looked to employ those hand skills early for his fifth straight win.
He connected with heavy body shots that had Rambolek covering up, though the Thai managed to land sharp kicks whenever "Smash Boy" got careless with his fists.
Dayakaev continued to operate behind his power punches in the second frame, but Rambolek - who trains with pound-for-pound great and reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon - was effectively countering with his darting jab and body kick.
The end, however, came in the waning seconds of the round - and surprisingly, it was Rambolek who used his Russian rival's best weapon against him.
The Thai star ripped a shovel hook to the body, which initially caught his adversary's attention. As Dayakaev fired another punch, Rambolek ducked, pressed forward, landed alternating hooks to the body, and then came back with a cracking right hook to the temple.
"Smash Boy" tried to hold onto his opponent, but his body failed him and he dropped to one knee. When he couldn't answer the referee's count, the match was waved off at the 2:41 mark of round two.
That knockout victory moved Rambolek's career record to 67-14, put him on a five-fight winning streak, and earned him a US$50,000 (£36,000) performance bonus from ONE Championship chairman and chief executive Chatri Sityodtong.
Also, it may have put him in line to challenge Anane, the reigning ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion and monster who trains regularly with Dayakaev at Venum Training Camp in Pattaya, Thailand.
The storyline is already written, and soon, perhaps, ONE Championship will make that match official.
ONE Fight Night 39 - Full Results
- Bantamweight Muay Thai: Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon defeated Abdulla Dayakaev via knockout (body shots) at 2:41 of round two
- Flyweight Muay Thai: Asadula Imangazaliev defeated Kongthoranee Sor Sommai via knockout (body shot-right hand combination) at 1:06 of round two
- Welterweight MMA: Chase Mann defeated Isi Fitikefu via TKO (referee stoppage) at 5:00 of round one
- Atomweight MMA: Chihiro Sawada defeated Natalie Salcedo via unanimous decision
- Featherweight Kickboxing: Mohammad Siasarani defeated Pedro Dantas via unanimous decision
- Openweight Submission Grappling: Helena Crevar defeated Teshya Noelani Alo via submission (Estima lock) at 1:40 of round one
- Strawweight MMA: Bokang Masunyane defeated Ryohei Kurosawa via unanimous decision
- Featherweight Muay Thai: Vladimir Kuzmin defeated Mohanad Battbootti via unanimous decision
- Bantamweight MMA: Carlo Bumina-ang defeated Marcos Aurelio via TKO (right hand) at 0:50 of round two