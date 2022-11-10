Molly McCann: 'Natasha Jonas and I have been walking side by side, fighting adversity and for diversity'

UFC star Molly McCann is back in action this weekend as she continues her breakthrough 2022.

She fights later on the same night as Natasha Jonas, a fellow Liverpool fighter who similarly has had an extraordinary year.

Before McCann fights Erin Blanchfield at New York's Madison Square Garden on the UFC 281 undercard, unified WBO and WBC champion Jonas will take on IBF titlist Marie-Eve Dicaire at the AO Arena in Manchester, live on Sky Sports.

McCann also sees Jonas as a trailblazer. "She's the queen and she set the stage for all of us to follow, how to do it. It is amazing that. I'm so happy for her," McCann told Sky Sports News.

McCann and Jonas aren't only leading fighters in their respective sports from the same city, the two have a personal friendship. They go a long way back to when McCann used to box.

"One of the first amateur boxing shows I ever watched she was there. I remember being on an England camp and she drove me home, because obviously, we used to box. I remember winning a national ABA title and she was watching, shouting and coaching," McCann recalled of Jonas.

McCann relates to Jonas' own journey through combat sport. "I've always looked up to Natasha and I do feel like I've been in her shadow coming up because she was always our golden girl and I feel like now I'm at her level," McCann explained.

"I might not have all of her belts but I feel like we're walking side by side, both fighting adversity and for diversity in different ways. Both always with a smile.

"We've got two women from the same city, who come up the hardest way possible, big setbacks, big losses and have just shown how to keep on trudging forward and keep going."

