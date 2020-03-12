News

Paul Daley in Bellator MMA action from Connecticut

Last Updated: 12/03/20 10:47am

Apti Davtaev
Apti Davtaev

Britain's Paul Daley (42-17-2) and fellow knockout artist Sabah Homasi (13-8) will meet on the main card of Bellator 241 this weekend.

Daley will be aiming to build on back-to-back wins over Saad Awad and Erick Silva when he takes on Homasi in the welterweight division.

'Semtex', who owns an incredible 33 knockout victories among his 42 career wins, will be aiming for another stoppage against 'The Sleek Sheik'.

"When I knock this guy out I just plan to be myself in all walks of life," said Daley. "I hope my next fight is in the UK. It's coming towards the end of my career and I just hope Bellator do the right thing and make those final fights in the UK so I can share those moments with my family and friends."

