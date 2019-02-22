Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh backs MMA Bellator success
James Gallagher fights Steven Graham at Bellator 217 on Saturday night in Dublin, live on Sky Sports Action at 9pm
Last Updated: 22/02/19 1:38pm
Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh believes the rise of MMA Bellator will mark the start of a new era in the sport.
The Irish MMA pioneer says that Saturday's event in his hometown of Dublin, which will be broadcast on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland, marks a "changing point" in the market.
Kavanagh, who shepherded former two-weight champion McGregor and many others to success in the UFC, says Bellator's rise has opened up more opportunities.
"Saturday night is a changing point for what it is to be an MMA fighter in Ireland and the UK. Until now if you're a pro on the local scene, you're fighting for a couple of hundred euros," said Kavanagh.
"Now with Bellator and the Sky Sports deal, there's opportunities for guys to make a living, and not just the top guys."
Kavanagh added: "The UFC is going to do what the UFC is going to do, think they are more invested in the American and maybe the Chinese market now as of late, and Bellator are more in the European market.
"My relationship is very strong with Bellator and I'm committed to helping them corner the European market."
