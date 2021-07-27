Bellator returning to London with Michael 'Venom' Page vs Douglas Lima 2

2:27 Douglas Lima reacts to the recent comments by Michael 'Venom' Page with Lima saying he doesn't see MVP as a contender for his welterweight title Douglas Lima reacts to the recent comments by Michael 'Venom' Page with Lima saying he doesn't see MVP as a contender for his welterweight title

Bellator will be returning to London on October 1 with the must-see rematch between No 1 ranked Douglas 'The Phenom' Lima and No 2 ranked Michael 'Venom' Page headlining.

Fans will be back in attendance at the The SSE Arena, Wembley as two of Bellator's best welterweights go toe-to-toe in a high-stakes match-up.

Lima (32-9) and Page (19-1) will be putting everything on the line, with the winner booking themselves a fast-track ticket to a title shot against newly crowned welterweight champion, Yaroslav Amosov.

Lima and Page first met in May 2019 at Bellator 221 in the semi-finals of the Welterweight World Grand Prix. After an even first round, Lima sent Page to the canvas with a sweeping leg kick, which he then followed up with a spectacular punch and ground and pound strikes to finish the fight.

2:27 Douglas Lima reacts to the recent comments by Michael 'Venom' Page with Lima saying he doesn't see MVP as a contender for his welterweight title Douglas Lima reacts to the recent comments by Michael 'Venom' Page with Lima saying he doesn't see MVP as a contender for his welterweight title

Lima will be looking to cause an upset for the hometown faithful and earn himself an immediate shot at recapturing the welterweight title which he lost to Amosov via unanimous decision in June.

"MVP has put together an impressive string of wins together, but when he gets back in the cage with me, the end result is going to be the same as the first time," said Lima.

"Right now, I'm on a mission to put the belt back around my waist. Anyone standing in my way will be dismantled."

3:28 Page knocked out Richard Kiely with a brutal flying knee in the first round, moments after being deducted a point for showboating, in Dublin at Bellator 228 Page knocked out Richard Kiely with a brutal flying knee in the first round, moments after being deducted a point for showboating, in Dublin at Bellator 228

Page is currently riding a five-fight win streak full of highlight real knockouts, with the only defeat on his MMA record to date coming at the hands of Lima, a loss that he is hungry to avenge.

"The comeback is always bigger than the setback. It was always gonna happen, it's written in the stars," said Page.

"The one and only MVP is back, and I will have my redemption in front of my hometown the only way I know how - in venomous style."