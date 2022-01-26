Muhammad Mokaev to face Cody Durden in UFC debut on London card

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player UFC fighter Muhammad Mokaev says he has become 'mentally stronger' as a result of the challenges he has faced in his life. UFC fighter Muhammad Mokaev says he has become 'mentally stronger' as a result of the challenges he has faced in his life.

Muhammad Mokaev will put his unbeaten record on the line against Cody Durden when he makes his UFC debut in March.

The British fighter, who has a professional record of six wins from six contests, faces American Durden (12-3-1) in a flyweight clash on the undercard of the UFC London show at the O2 Arena on Saturday, March 19.

The bout marks the latest step on the road for the 21-year-old, who was born in Dagestan and came to the UK as a refugee aged 12.

And having reached the UFC, he has no intention of letting up now.

"This is not my final achievement," Mokaev told Sky Sports in December. My final achievement is the UFC belt. At the moment, I'm still chasing my dream. It's not enough just signing for the UFC. I have to bring the results.

"I always knew, from a kid...I knew I was going to get there. But it's not enough just to get there, [enjoy] all the hype and then get battered. I want to make a statement.

"I want to show the young generation that you can achieve from nothing, without huge support. Just through your hard work."

The card marks the UFC's return to London after a three-year absence, with the main event featuring British fighter Tom Aspinall going up against Russia's Alexander Volkov in a heavyweight contest.

Tickets for UFC London will go on general sale at 10am GMT on Friday, February 4, via AXS and Ticketmaster.

Fight Club and The O2 priority members can purchase tickets from Wednesday, February 2 at 9am and 10am GMT, respectively, whilst newsletter subscribers and those who register their interest can gain early access to tickets from Thursday, February 3 at 10am GMT.