Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal: Mark Weir intrigued by friend-turned-foe sub-plot to UFC 272

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player It was a tense face-off between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington ahead of their UFC 272 bout It was a tense face-off between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington ahead of their UFC 272 bout

Former UFC middleweight Mark Weir is intrigued by the friend-turned-foe sub-plot to UFC 272 this weekend in Las Vegas, but believes Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington's knowledge of each other's fighting skills will be more significant than their simmering enmity.

Masvidal (35-15-0) and Covington (16-3-0) lived and trained together in Miami before their relationship soured, but Weir says the result will hinge on who has upscaled their weaknesses the most since their days together in the gym.

He said: "I have fighters myself and if they have a weakness, it's always there. It might get better, but all they get better at is disguising that weakness.

"Each will know what their weaknesses is and, if you remember, Covington was brought in [to American Top Team MMA Gym] for his wrestling strength and he learnt his boxing skills off Masvidal's coach. So, they've also strengthened each other's weaknesses."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player It was pure chaos during the UFC 272 press conference as Covington and Masvidal clashed It was pure chaos during the UFC 272 press conference as Covington and Masvidal clashed

Masvidal is not the only MMA friend who has fallen out with Covington, but rather than be disappointed by Covington's bravado and trash talking, Weir respects the business sense of 'Chaos'. He points out that previous fighters, in boxing and MMA, have enhanced their fame and fortune through trash talking.

"The greatest person for [trash talking] was Muhammad Ali. He could chat! He could talk the talk and walk the walk!

"Conor McGregor did similar and that's what made him so much money. He used to predict the round and once you start doing something like that, it's what people want to see - if you're going to get that right. If you run off your mouth, can you back it up?

"It's a draw. So, what Colby has done is look through history, study the psychology and that's what puts butts on seats, to see what the outcome will be. The fans will then want to see his next fight if he pulls it off or if he doesn't, they want to see how he responds."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Covington says he has no intention of ending his 'personal rivalry' with Masvidal Covington says he has no intention of ending his 'personal rivalry' with Masvidal

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Masvidal says Covington crossed the line by speaking about his family ahead of their upcoming bout at UFC 272 Masvidal says Covington crossed the line by speaking about his family ahead of their upcoming bout at UFC 272

Two of Covington's three career defeats have come against the UFC's welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Masvidal is coming off two consecutive losses to Usman - his last meeting with the champ ending in an emphatic knockout. For Weir, the yardstick provided by the pair's losses to Usman, has led him, like a lot of bookmakers, to lean towards a Covington win.

"If you look at Colby, he was a more of a threat [against Usman]. In fact, when I was watching I was quite tense! It could have gone the other way. You don't see Usman get troubled at all. But Masvidal, doesn't quite show the same threat.

"When you look at how Masvidal knocks people out, he sort of lunges. He's fast with small bursts and isn't really technical. Where Colby will grind, wear you down, has cardio for days and sets a pace that you can't manage.

"Masvidal will try and catch you on the backfoot and remember he's a former streetfighter. He's been doing this since he was a teenager, so he's still got that rawness about him."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Weir discusses whether Covington's heel persona overshadow his ability in the cage Weir discusses whether Covington's heel persona overshadow his ability in the cage

As well as his cheap suits and verbal goading, Covington is renowned for his endurance. And Weir says it is not something Masvidal can counter in preparation as Covington's cardio is a combination of physiology and psychology. Weir simply does not believe Masvidal will be able to operate at the intensity his opponent will bring.

"It's a way of relaxing while you're throwing, and you learn how to get your heart rate at a certain pace and some people can't do that. Some fighters go all out and when they're tired it shows. I try and explain to my fighters that the goal when you're resting is to move, keep doing something.

"So rather than lie on the floor, keep moving or shadow spar. What happens is that you get used to recovery on the move, and it teaches your body to relax. If you look at Colby, he's going at a pace where he can slightly recuperate.

"The best at that was Michael Bisping, absolutely amazing. When he was coming up, he stood out to me because the pace he had was unreal to me.

"I don't think it will go the distance; I'll be surprised if it does. When they come out they will stand toe-to-toe and try and get on each other's face. They're going to get in each other's head. It's whoever breaks [will be the winner]."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Covington and Masvidal have both proved their power and precision in abundance - but who will come out on top? Covington and Masvidal have both proved their power and precision in abundance - but who will come out on top?

If the fight plays out the way Weir envisages, it will be a 16th career loss for Masvidal and three in a row.

'Gamebred' has been a professional fighter since 2003, but Weir believes he is unlikely to be cut from the UFC any time soon because of his popularity and the 37 year-old may have to undergo a period of honest self-reflection about the prudence of continuing in such an unforgiving profession.

"Similar to myself, when you have a quick knockout, the UFC will keep showing it. And new fans will see that knockout and will go 'who was that then?'. He will always be recognised and marketable.

"But the person who wins this will keep rising, and the person who loses will also lose their standing and reputation."