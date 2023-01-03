Dana White: UFC president apologises after video of altercation with wife emerges

Dana White apologised after a video emerged of an altercation involving him and his wife

UFC President Dana White has issued an apology after a video emerged of an altercation involving him and his wife.

White was speaking in the wake of the footage showing he and wife Anne arguing at a New Year's Eve party in Cabo, Mexico becoming public.

The video appeared to show the pair arguing before becoming involved in a physical altercation and the 53-year-old has since spoken of his regret for his actions.

"You've heard me say for years there is never, ever an excuse for a man to put his hands on a woman and now here I am talking about it," White told TMZ Sports.

"My wife and I have been married for almost 30 years, we've known each other since we were 12 years old, and we've obviously been through some stuff together. We've got three kids, and this is one of those situations which is horrible.

"I'm embarrassed, but it's also one of those situations where right now we're more concerned about our kids. Since the video popped up, we've shown our kids the video, and we're more focused on our family right now.

"People are going to have opinions on this, and most people's opinions will be right, especially in my case. You don't put your hands on a woman, ever."

White, 53, admitted to having been drinking that night but said it did not excuse his behaviour and added he and his wife have since reconciled.

"There was definitely a lot of alcohol involved, but that's not an excuse," White said. "I'm literally making no excuses for this thing at all.

"Whatever people say, it's deserved. It happened, I don't know why it happened, my wife and I have apologised to each other and apologised to our kids.

"That was the beginning of it and the end of it, and we're still on vacation. We had too much to drink and whatever happened that night happened, but that was it and it was done."