Jeff Molina becomes first active male UFC fighter to say he is LGBTQ+

Jeff Molina has won his three bouts in the UFC (Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire)

Jeff Molina is the first active male fighter in the UFC to state that he is LGBTQ+.

Though, feeling he had to comment publicly after a private video was shared, the UFC flyweight acknowledged it "was not the way I wanted to do this".

"I've tried to keep my dating life private from social media," he said. "But the chance to do it when I was ready was taken from me."

Jeff Molina said: "I wanted to be known for my skills and what I've dedicated the 11 years of my life to" (Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire)

In the statement he posted on social media on Friday he wrote: "I'm bi."

Molina added: "The thought of my buddies, team-mates and people I look up to treating me different for something I can't control was something I couldn't fathom.

"I didn't see myself doing this during this part of my career. I wanted to be known for my skills and what I've dedicated the last 11 years of my life to.

"At the end of the day I know my character, morals, and who I am as a person. As much as I'm getting hated on … I'm getting an equal amount of support."

Molina is 25-years-old and has been victorious in his first three bouts in the UFC.

He wore the UFC's Pride Month shorts in his last fight and responded to the "spiteful" backlash he received then, saying: "I just thought in 2022 people would be a little more open-minded."

Molina though won't be competing in the UFC in the near future as he is one of the fighters suspended amid an investigation into a betting scandal.