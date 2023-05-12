Colby Covington blasts UFC welterweight champ Leon Edwards for turning down July date | 'He's nothing more than a placeholder'

Colby Covington Leon Edwards

Colby Covington opted against making a grand entrance at Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman's welterweight title fight in March.

With the UFC using the sell-out event in London to unveil him as a future opponent for the victor of the headline contest, Covington instead took inspiration from friend and world-renowned rapper Lil Wayne.

"He said: 'real G's move in silence, like lasagne'," smiled Covington.

"I didn't want anyone to know I was there. I'm a company man, and the company said they wanted it to be a big reveal that I was there.

"When I walked out, it was beautiful. It sounded louder than when I headlined at Madison Square Garden, and it made me want to give the UK fans a title fight. But there's only man to blame for that not happening: Leon Scott."

The man Covington incorrectly named is Britain's Leon Edwards, the current welterweight world champion.

Edwards last month confirmed that he did not intend to fight at UFC London in July, thus postponing a meeting with 35-year-old Covington, who is in pole position for a shot at the title.

"He's been given an opportunity to defend his title in his home country with 12-14 weeks prep, and he's denying the UK fans the chance to watch the sport they love. It's despicable and disgusting," Covington fumed.

"The fact that he's trying to pick and choose his shots like he runs the company is ridiculous. That's not the act of a champion, and that's why he's not a champion - he's nothing more than a placeholder.

"He's not even a household name. In the UK, he's got a fanbase because they've promoted him well. But besides that, the guy doesn't sell."

Edwards, who spoke with Sky Sports in April, feels differently about the circumstances.

"Colby has been uninjured, sitting on the sidelines, turning down fights for over a year, nobody else has done that and got a title shot from it," he explained.

"If you believe you're a champion you should fight all the guys offered to you. He hasn't earned his position, you can't sit down uninjured for over a year, turn down fights and then say you want a title fight."

Despite the mutual loathing Covington, a former interim champion, is still keen on squaring up with Edwards. He cut weight as the replacement for Edwards' defence against Usman last year and expects to be rewarded.

"I'm ready to go, any time, anywhere," he said.

"I know I'm fighting for the undisputed title in my next fight. I hope it's Leon, so I can prove that he's not good, but it could be someone else."

Belal Muhammed, who is the currently the No 3 ranked welterweight contender, could be that someone else, especially given his performance in last Saturday's clash with Gilbert Burns.

The jiu-jitsu specialist made light work of his opponent across five rounds, notching his ninth victory in 10 fights. With Sean Brady, Vicente Luque, Stephen Thompson and Demian Maia also on the list, denying him a chance to contend for the belt is becoming increasingly difficult to justify.

Covington might want to settle with Muhammed, given that Edwards has said he is targeting the October card in Abu Dhabi.

"I fought under a month ago," he said in April.

"March to July I don't think it makes sense. I'd love to fight now towards the end of the year."

But, his rival does not want to give way.

"It's not going to happen in Abu Dhabi. It doesn't make sense to wait till then, they have their own regional fighters.

"Last time I talked to Dana [White, UFC President], they wanted to make the London card a pay-per-view because they realise how passionate the fans are and how quickly they sell out arenas. So we want to give it to them, but Leon is to blame."

Edwards has made it clear that it is the date, rather than the opponent, that is the issue. But Covington will leave no stone unturned in his pursuit of the welterweight title.

"I promise the UK people right here, live on Sky Sports," he said.

"That after I beat Leon Edwards and get that world title, I'm coming back to defend my title in the UK because you guys deserve it."