Jonathan Haggerty and his 'mini-me' brother looking to dominate in ONE Championship

All eyes are on two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty as he prepares to defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Felipe “Demolition Man” Lobo, live on Sky Sports Arena from 1am on Saturday morning.

However, he's not the only member of his family making a big impression in ONE Championship.

The 26-year-old Londoner's younger sibling, Freddie Haggerty, debuted in the world's largest martial arts organization last month and followed in his big brother's destructive footsteps with a devastating second-round knockout victory on the ONE Friday Fights 49 card.

Combat sports fans are buzzing about Freddie's potential after his explosive first promotional appearance, but he has no more fervent supporter than "The General" himself.

"He's probably one of the best on the roster in all honesty, technique-wise. His power, he's like a mini-me," Jonathan explained ahead of his next battle in Bangkok.

"I'm very proud of him. He's had to deal with all the media for ONE Championship. It's exciting to see, and I can't wait for his future. I know he'll hold that ONE Championship world title, for sure."

That's high praise from one of the best pound-for-pound strikers on the planet. But after seeing what it takes to reach the top, Freddie, who competes in the strawweight division, knows what he must do to replicate that success.

Motivated by his older sibling's meteoric rise, he's ready to walk the same path and aim for the top.

"It's been great having Jonathan as a brother. He's been fighting since I was born, so to grow up seeing him put in the work and rising through the ranks to get to where he is today has always inspired me," the 19-year-old offered.

Surrounded by his nearest and dearest - which includes his father and coach Jon Haggerty Sr. - Freddie has been in the family business for as long as he can remember.

Given Jonathan's status as a two-sport world champion (he also holds the promotion's kickboxing belt as well), there are high expectations placed on young Freddie's shoulders. However, despite acknowledging that fact, the teen sensation isn't fazed.

"There's always going to be pressure, being Jonathan's little brother. There's such big expectations, but I'm here just to enjoy my own journey," Freddie said.

"I don't mind a bit of pressure. It makes me work harder because I've got a lot more to prove than other people, which makes me a lot more dangerous."

The older head has also given his protégé some valuable advice, and that's to shut out any external noise and remain focused on his career goals.

"I've told him, 'Don't worry about what anyone else thinks, it's just you just getting in there. Think about yourself,'" Jonathan said.

"Yeah, he's got some hype to live up to, but I'm sure he will. He's going to impress people. He's going to be great."

Clearly, the pair have a close relationship that is beneficial to both parties, with "The General" at the top of the tree while his ambitious younger brother keeps him honest by nipping at his heels.

But they wouldn't be tempted to fight each other. Would they?

"He always thinks about it, sparring-wise, having to fight me. But he knows what would happen," Jonathan joked.

Freddie took a more pragmatic approach and explained he'd be happy to cede position to Jonathan until it's his turn to sit on the throne.

"In all honesty, even if it's crazy money, I would probably still turn down [an offer to fight my brother]," he said.

"If me and Jon were the same weight, I'd rather he was the champ and me the No 1 contender. The way I see it, it'd be like we were both the kings of the division. People have got to get past me to get to him.

"That's the ideal situation. I'd love that."

