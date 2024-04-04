Jake Peacock: Watch Superbon vs Grigorian rematch after one-handed fighter wins ONE Championship debut

YouTube YouTube , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable YouTube cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to YouTube cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow YouTube cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Muay Thai fighter Jake Peacock continued his incredible story when he made his ONE Championship debut on Friday April 5 - and you can watch a free stream of the whole show with Sky Sports.

Peacock, who was born with one arm shorter than the other, beat Japanese fighter Kohei Shinjo in style in a bantamweight Muay Thai clash at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok as part of Friday Fight Night.

Click or tap on the video stream from 1.30pm UK time, on Friday to watch the full card.

It marks the latest instalment of an extraordinary rise that has seen the Englishman work his way to the highest level in his discipline after being inspired to fight by his experiences with bullying at school.

Inspirational one-handed Muay Thai fighter Jake Peacock showed off his amazing skills as he claimed victory on his One Championship debut

Peacock (12-1) is the son of former Chelsea midfielder Gavin Peacock and moved to Canada at the age of 15 as a result of his father relocating. He started training in karate at the age of 11 before becoming disciplined in Kyokushin karate and competing at the Junior World Championships in Tokyo.

He went on to explore Muay Thai at the age of 18 and would go on to become Canadian welterweight and Northern American super-welterweight champion.

Besides competing in Muay Thai, Peacock also runs his own gym, Dunamis Muay Thai, in Calgary.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of his debut, Peacock said: "There might be some scepticism, there might be some doubt, but when they see my abilities hopefully that is a motivator for people.

"For people with missing limbs or people with obstacles in life… I have so many people reach out who are struggling financially, struggling with a disorder.

"I'd love to be an example of motivation and inspiration for people stuck in a rut.

"I am here do some damage, climb the ranks and show people what I am made of. I have been ready for the world stage for a long time, I think I was born for it.

