Liam Harrison announces return: 'Just as vicious, just as ferocious, just as exciting as I was before'

Kickboxing legend Liam Harrison has announced his return to action.

Injury has kept the Leeds star out of the ring since 2022. But Harrison will next take on Japan's Katsuki Kitano in a Muay Thai bantamweight contest on ONE Championship's June 8 event at the Impact Arena in Bangkok.

"It's been a long road back from injury but we've made it, we're here," Harrison told Sky Sports.

"I'm all focused on this one. Tough opponent. He's younger than me, he's going to be young, hungry looking to make a name for himself and the old boy's going to have to put him back in his place and show that I've still got what it takes to perform on the highest stage and I'm very excited."

Even though he has had a long stint out of action, Harrison is coming back to a hard fight.

"He's won a lot of titles in Japan. So he's no joke. It's not like I'm coming back to a walkover fight," the Briton said. "He's very fast, he's very sharp. He had a good win last time out.

"I've done things the hard way my whole career and I'm sure this run I'm going to go on now, this will be no different. There's going to be some heavy fights lined up for me.

"It's always going to be tough fighting in ONE Championship but that's why I'm here," he added. "That's why I buzz off fighting in this promotion because all the elite guys are in it."

Image: Harrison will face Katsuki Kitano next (Photo: ONE Championship)

Harrison has plenty he wants to show the world in this next fight.

"I know I'm a bit older than most of these boys but that's something I have got - I have got the experience. I've had 118 pro fights, 91 wins under my belt, I've fought all the best fighters of my era," he declared.

"I'm a little bit older now, a little bit shop-worn. I'm going to come back and I'm going to prove that I'm still just as vicious, just as ferocious, just as exciting as I was before I was injured and I'm really looking forward to getting my name back out there."

