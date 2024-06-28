ONE Friday Fights: Watch free live stream with Sky Sports as Prajanchai faces Di Bella

ONE Friday Fights are back - and you can watch a free live stream of the latest big event from Bangkok with Sky Sports.

ONE Friday Fights 68 features 24 elite athletes competing in Muay Thai, MMA, and kickboxing at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in the Thailand capital.

In the main event, ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai aims for two-sport gold as he faces former kickboxing kingpin Jonathan Di Bella for the vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world title.

Also on the card, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek takes face rising star Kongthoranee under Muay Thai rules, former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champions Petchtanong and Alaverdi Ramazanov square off, and Pakorn debuts against Rafi Bohic in a battle between decorated Muay Thai world champions.

Watch all the action above from 1.30pm UK time.