Jake Peacock: The inspirational one-handed fighter sets return to ONE Championship action for November 9

Inspirational limb-different fighter Jake Peacock returns to action on November 9 when he takes on Shinji Suzuki at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Peacock is missing his right hand and forearm. But he is out to prove himself a world class Muay Thai practitioner, after winning his ONE Championship debut in style on Sky Sports in April.

"I told you it was going to be a spectacular showing and a debut to watch and it sure was. I was very happy with the performance. I enjoyed myself. I probably enjoyed myself a little bit too much," Peacock told Sky Sports.

"I was loving every moment of it.

Image: Jake Peacock has spoken of his desire to 'inspire' people through his journey in sport (Pic: ONE)

"I'm at the pinnacle of the sport and I just wanted to soak it all in.

"I wanted to enjoy every minute of it and I did."

But he intends to deliver a devastating showing against Suzuki.

"Mark my words, this next fight, it's got to be business. I've got to go in there, I'm going to put this guy away within two rounds. I'm going to grab the mic and I'm going to ask for a top 10 name," he said.

"He's beat some decent guys. His last opponent was Han Zi Hao who's been in there with everyone.

"I respect him. I respect his skill. I respect anyone that I'm going to come up against. But I think I'm on a different level to him. I think it's going to be visible right away in the fight.

"I need to go in there and make a statement, silence all the doubters out there and move on."

Peacock's performances, as someone who is only able to fight with one hand, send a message in themselves.

"I'm going to keep doing what I'm doing, proving people wrong, proving the doubters wrong and inspiring others," he said.

Image: Jake Peacock is training for another step up (Pic: ONE)

"I get lots and lots of messages all the time from people around the world that are experiencing hardships in their life, or do have a missing limb or some sort of battle that they're going through, encouraging messages that I'm giving them the strength to push on and I'm inspiring them and motivating them."

As well as Peacock, the November 9 ONE Championship card features undefeated three-division king Anatoly Malykhin who will compete in the United States for first time when he defends his ONE heavyweight MMA world title against bruising Senegalese wrestling champion "Reug Reug" Oumar Kane.

Also, ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon will look to extend his five-year reign when he puts his belt on the line against fearless British striker Jacob Smith in a hard-hitting rematch.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Denis Puric defeated Britain's Jacob Smith by decision after multiple knockdowns in ONE Championship

In addition, ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai will square off against Atlanta-based knockout artist "Smokin" Jo Nattawut in a high-stakes trilogy fight for the belt, and two-division king Christian Lee will put his lightweight MMA strap on the line against undefeated challenger Alibeg Rasulov.