Londoner Marie McManamon overpowered by Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in ONE Championship world title shot

London's Marie McManamon fell short of history in her promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 29 in Bangkok as she was overpowered in her world title shot against Brazil's Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

McManamon, 34, was looking to become the first woman from the UK to hold ONE Championship gold as she fought for the Atomweight Muay Thai championship.

Rodrigues proved too strong, however, pummelling McManamon with destructive roundhouse kicks, powerful boxing combinations, and an assortment of sharp elbows and knees to earn a TKO stoppage at the end of the fourth round.

The duo spent the majority of the opening stanza in the centre of the ring, trading teeps and occasional roundhouse kicks and low kicks.

Image: McManamon put in a valiant display but Rodrigues (left) was just too strong

McManamon - who accepted the bout on two weeks' notice - became more aggressive to start the second round, landing some body kicks and shots to the head.

But the tide turned as Rodrigues connected with power jabs, left hooks to the head, and crosses to the face and stomach, while she then picked up her intensity in the third round.

A head kick late in the round wobbled McManamon, and a vicious onslaught of punches, capped by a left hook, dropped her for an eight-count before the challenger returned to her feet.

McManamon maintained her composure and courageously traded shots in the fourth but Rodrigues punished her with knees to the gut and then a sustained attack in the corner and against the ropes, with the contest then stopped between rounds.