Bellator MMA: Emmanuel Sanchez v Georgi Karakhanyan, Linton Vassell v Valentin Moldavsky, live on Sky Sports

1:53 Highlights of James Gallagher's submission win over Steven Graham Highlights of James Gallagher's submission win over Steven Graham

Emmanuel Sanchez fights Georgi Karakhanyan as Bellator MMA returns on Saturday morning at 2am, live on Sky Sports Main Event.

The featherweight main-event tops an exciting bill from Thackerville, Oklahoma, that also has British interest.

Linton Vassell from Milton Keynes will make his heavyweight debut against Russia's Valentin Moldavsky.

1:38 Conor McGregor's team-mate Charlie Ward knocked out Jamie Stephenson in just over 30 seconds Conor McGregor's team-mate Charlie Ward knocked out Jamie Stephenson in just over 30 seconds

4:24 A look at the action from the all the fights in Bellator 216, including the biggest ever all-UK match between Michael 'Venom' Page and Paul Daley A look at the action from the all the fights in Bellator 216, including the biggest ever all-UK match between Michael 'Venom' Page and Paul Daley

Vassell has campaigned for years as a light-heavyweight but hopes that stepping up a division can reinvigorate his veteran career.

London middleweight Mike Shipman meets Hracho Darpinyan, and the card begins with Gerald Harris against Anatoly Tokov.

