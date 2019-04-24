Bellator MMA on Sky Sports: Rory MacDonald fights Jon Fitch

1:53 James Gallagher rebounded from his first-ever defeat to submit Steven Graham with a rear-naked choke earlier this year James Gallagher rebounded from his first-ever defeat to submit Steven Graham with a rear-naked choke earlier this year

Rory MacDonald faces Jon Fitch at Bellator 220 live on Sky Sports Action at 3am on Sunday morning.

MacDonald is defending his welterweight championship against Fitch.

The headline fight is also a first-round match-up in the Bellator welterweight grand prix, a tournament to find the organisation's top 170lbs fighter.

Michael 'Venom' Page beat fellow Brit Paul Daley as part of the same tournament and will next face Douglas Lima.

Fitch, aged 41, is 12 years older than the champion and has had 14 more fights. Both men have beaten Daley in the past year.