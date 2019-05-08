Bellator MMA: Michael 'Venom' Page vs Douglas Lima live on Sky Sports

0:51 Michael 'Venom' Page's devastating knee on Evangelista 'Cyborg' Santos Michael 'Venom' Page's devastating knee on Evangelista 'Cyborg' Santos

Michael ‘Venom’ Page fights Douglas Lima live on Sky Sports Main Event on Sunday morning at 2am.

Britain's MMA star is in the most difficult fight of his unbeaten career when he meets Lima in Chicago.

The welterweight match-up is part of Bellator's World Grand Prix tournament to crown their best 170lbs fighter.

4:30 Highlights of Michael 'Venom' Page against Paul Daley Highlights of Michael 'Venom' Page against Paul Daley

Page, in his previous outing, beat Paul Daley in the biggest-ever MMA fight between two Brits to advance into the semi-finals.

But now he faces Brazil's Lima, a 37-fight veteran who previously held Bellator's welterweight title.

The winner will advance to the final to meet Rory MacDonald or Neiman Gracie.

Full card on Sky Sports