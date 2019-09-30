Bellator: James Gallagher, Michael 'Venom' Page and Gegard Mousasi pick up wins

2:35 The best of the action from Friday's Bellator card in Dublin The best of the action from Friday's Bellator card in Dublin

James Gallagher, Michael 'Venom' Page and Gegard Mousasi picked up wins on a massive weekend of Bellator action.

Irishman Gallagher continued his winning run on Friday night in Dublin, with a dominant win over Roman Salazar. 'The Strabanimal' moved to 10-1, after tapping out Salazar who was a late replacement.

The SBG star secured the victory within 35 seconds in the first round, as his stock continues to rise in the promotion.

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor was in attendance, cheering on his SBG team-mates

Michael 'Venom' Page returned to winning ways on the card, as the Londoner overcame Irish fighter Richard Kiely in style. The 15-1 brawler caught Kiely with a vicious flying knee to emphatically end the fight in the first round.

SBG fighter Peter Queally also picked up a win, after staging an inspired comeback to defeat Ryan Scope. 'The Showstopper' looked in deep trouble as Scope had him pinned on the canvas, but recovered to pick up a TKO win.

MVP was his usual bullish self in an impressive performance

Elsewhere, focus switched to Inglewood, California on Saturday night, as Mousasi and Lyoto Machida threw down in a highly anticipated fight.

Former middleweight champion Mousasi bounced back from the seventh loss of his professional career, as a split decision victory saw him move to 46-7-2. It brought an end to former UFC light-heavyweight champ Machida's four-fight win streak, which featured victories over Vitro Belfort, Rafael Carvalho and Chael Sonnen.

4:25 Highlights from the main matches from the Bellator 228 card Highlights from the main matches from the Bellator 228 card

Bellator Dublin: Main Card results

James Gallagher (10-1) defeated Roman Salazar (13-10, 1 NC) via technical submission (guillotine choke) at 0:35 of round one

Michael Page (15-1) defeated Richard Kiely (3-2) via KO (flying knee) at 2.47 of round one

Peter Queally (12-5-1) defeated Ryan Scope (11-3) via TKO (punches) at 3:07 of round two

Bellator 227: Main Card results

Benson Henderson (28-8) defeated Myles Jury (17-5) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Kiefer Crosbie (7-1) defeated Hugo Pereira (4-3) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Norbert Novenyi Jr. (4-0) defeated Will Fleury (6-2) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Leah McCourt (3-1) defeated Kerry Hughes (3-5) via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:14 of round one

Frans Mlambo (8-4) defeated Dominique Wooding (6-3) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-28)

Bellator 227: Preliminary Card results

Danni Neilan (1-0) defeated Camila Rivarola (2-1-2) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Ciaran Clarke (1-0) defeated George Courtney (1-1) via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:19 of round three

Richie Smullen (5-1-1) defeated Sean Tobin (6-4) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:43 of round one

Ryan Roddy (8-1-1) defeated Patrik Pietila (11- 8) via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

Ilias Bulaid (1-0) defeated Vitalic Maiboroda (0-1) via KO (knee) at 4:59 of round one

Karl Moore (9-2) defeated Lee Chadwick (25-14-2) via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

Philip Mulpeter (10-6) defeated Keith McCabe (3-4-2) via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Jake Hadley (5-0) defeated Blaine O'Driscoll (7-3) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:14 of round three

Dylan Logan (4-3) defeated Adam Gustab (4-5) via submission (triangle choke) at 2:14 of round two

Constantin Gnusariev (3-0-1) defeated Ian Coughlan (1-1) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Bellator 228: Main Card results

Gegard Mousasi (46-7-2) defeated Lyoto Machida (26-9) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Patricio "Pitbull" Freire (30-4) defeated Juan Archuleta (23-2) via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 49-46)

A.J. McKee (15-0) defeated Georgi Karakhanyan (28-10-1, 1 NC) via KO (punches) at :08 of round one

Darrion Caldwell (14-3) defeated Henry Corrales (17-4) via unanimous decision (29-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Daniel Weichel (40-11) defeated Saul Rogers (13-3) via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)

1:37 John McCarthy and Mauro Ranallo take a look back at Bellator 228 John McCarthy and Mauro Ranallo take a look back at Bellator 228

Bellator 228: Preliminary Card results

Adrian Najera (2-0) defeated Jason Edwards (2-1) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:28 of round three

Benji Gomez (9-12) defeated Johnny Santa Maria (3-5) via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Ozzy Diaz (4-1) defeated Andre Walker (5-3) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:05 of round one

Ian Butler (7-6) defeated Emilio Williams (4-3) via TKO (punches) at :53 of round two

AJ Agazarm (2-1) defeated Jonathan Quiroz (3-4) via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Ava Knight (1-0) defeated Shannon Goughary (4-4) via TKO (punch) at 1:46 of round three

Antonio McKee (30-6-2) defeated William Sriyapai (14-9) via TKO (punches) at 1:17 of round two

Johnny Cisneros (13-7) defeated Mike Jasper (13-6) via TKO (leg injury) at 4:28 of round two

Leandro Higo (19-5) defeated Shawn Bunch (9-4) via submission (guillotine choke) at 4:34 of round two

Weber Almeida (2-0) vs. Castle Williams (4-2) via TKO at 0:20 of round two

Joshua Jones (9-4) defeated Dominic Clark (14-9) via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:39 of round one

James Barnes (12-4) defeated David Duran (8-6) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:51 of round two