Bellator: James Gallagher, Michael 'Venom' Page and Gegard Mousasi pick up wins
James Gallagher, Michael 'Venom' Page and Gegard Mousasi picked up wins on a massive weekend of Bellator action.
Irishman Gallagher continued his winning run on Friday night in Dublin, with a dominant win over Roman Salazar. 'The Strabanimal' moved to 10-1, after tapping out Salazar who was a late replacement.
The SBG star secured the victory within 35 seconds in the first round, as his stock continues to rise in the promotion.
Michael 'Venom' Page returned to winning ways on the card, as the Londoner overcame Irish fighter Richard Kiely in style. The 15-1 brawler caught Kiely with a vicious flying knee to emphatically end the fight in the first round.
SBG fighter Peter Queally also picked up a win, after staging an inspired comeback to defeat Ryan Scope. 'The Showstopper' looked in deep trouble as Scope had him pinned on the canvas, but recovered to pick up a TKO win.
Elsewhere, focus switched to Inglewood, California on Saturday night, as Mousasi and Lyoto Machida threw down in a highly anticipated fight.
Former middleweight champion Mousasi bounced back from the seventh loss of his professional career, as a split decision victory saw him move to 46-7-2. It brought an end to former UFC light-heavyweight champ Machida's four-fight win streak, which featured victories over Vitro Belfort, Rafael Carvalho and Chael Sonnen.
Bellator Dublin: Main Card results
James Gallagher (10-1) defeated Roman Salazar (13-10, 1 NC) via technical submission (guillotine choke) at 0:35 of round one
Michael Page (15-1) defeated Richard Kiely (3-2) via KO (flying knee) at 2.47 of round one
Peter Queally (12-5-1) defeated Ryan Scope (11-3) via TKO (punches) at 3:07 of round two
Bellator 227: Main Card results
Benson Henderson (28-8) defeated Myles Jury (17-5) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Kiefer Crosbie (7-1) defeated Hugo Pereira (4-3) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
Norbert Novenyi Jr. (4-0) defeated Will Fleury (6-2) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)
Leah McCourt (3-1) defeated Kerry Hughes (3-5) via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:14 of round one
Frans Mlambo (8-4) defeated Dominique Wooding (6-3) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-28)
Bellator 227: Preliminary Card results
Danni Neilan (1-0) defeated Camila Rivarola (2-1-2) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
Ciaran Clarke (1-0) defeated George Courtney (1-1) via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:19 of round three
Richie Smullen (5-1-1) defeated Sean Tobin (6-4) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:43 of round one
Ryan Roddy (8-1-1) defeated Patrik Pietila (11- 8) via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)
Ilias Bulaid (1-0) defeated Vitalic Maiboroda (0-1) via KO (knee) at 4:59 of round one
Karl Moore (9-2) defeated Lee Chadwick (25-14-2) via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)
Philip Mulpeter (10-6) defeated Keith McCabe (3-4-2) via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)
Jake Hadley (5-0) defeated Blaine O'Driscoll (7-3) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:14 of round three
Dylan Logan (4-3) defeated Adam Gustab (4-5) via submission (triangle choke) at 2:14 of round two
Constantin Gnusariev (3-0-1) defeated Ian Coughlan (1-1) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
Bellator 228: Main Card results
Gegard Mousasi (46-7-2) defeated Lyoto Machida (26-9) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire (30-4) defeated Juan Archuleta (23-2) via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 49-46)
A.J. McKee (15-0) defeated Georgi Karakhanyan (28-10-1, 1 NC) via KO (punches) at :08 of round one
Darrion Caldwell (14-3) defeated Henry Corrales (17-4) via unanimous decision (29-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Daniel Weichel (40-11) defeated Saul Rogers (13-3) via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)
Bellator 228: Preliminary Card results
Adrian Najera (2-0) defeated Jason Edwards (2-1) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:28 of round three
Benji Gomez (9-12) defeated Johnny Santa Maria (3-5) via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Ozzy Diaz (4-1) defeated Andre Walker (5-3) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:05 of round one
Ian Butler (7-6) defeated Emilio Williams (4-3) via TKO (punches) at :53 of round two
AJ Agazarm (2-1) defeated Jonathan Quiroz (3-4) via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Ava Knight (1-0) defeated Shannon Goughary (4-4) via TKO (punch) at 1:46 of round three
Antonio McKee (30-6-2) defeated William Sriyapai (14-9) via TKO (punches) at 1:17 of round two
Johnny Cisneros (13-7) defeated Mike Jasper (13-6) via TKO (leg injury) at 4:28 of round two
Leandro Higo (19-5) defeated Shawn Bunch (9-4) via submission (guillotine choke) at 4:34 of round two
Weber Almeida (2-0) vs. Castle Williams (4-2) via TKO at 0:20 of round two
Joshua Jones (9-4) defeated Dominic Clark (14-9) via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:39 of round one
James Barnes (12-4) defeated David Duran (8-6) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:51 of round two