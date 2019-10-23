MMA News

Conor McGregor admits he misjudged Khabib Nurmagomedov

McGregor says he was not 'fully committed' in first fight

Last Updated: 23/10/19 11:48am
Conor McGregor said that he misjudged Khabib Nurmagomedov when the two fought back in August.
MMA fighter Conor McGregor says he misjudged Khabib Nurmagomedov when he was beaten by the Russian in 2018.

McGregor was beaten by Khabib after submitting in the fourth round, and has yet to schedule his next fight after being banned from the sport for six months following a brawl in the aftermath.

Despite announcing his retirement from MMA in April, McGregor has consistently reiterated his desire for a rematch, as he attempts to regain the UFC Lightweight Championship.

Conor McGregor's loss to Khabib was his fourth in the UFC
Speaking at a sponsor's event on Tuesday, McGregor said: "We overestimated his (Nurmagomedov's) grappling severely, and we also underestimated his striking, so they are things we will correct.

''I will go on the offensive from a grappling standpoint. I believe I was winning the clinch exchanges in round three in the bout, but it was a little too little, too late.

''Also my lack of commitment. I wasn't as fully committed as I should be carrying injuries and what not.

''There's many, many things we can improve.''
Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why he believes Conor McGregor doesn't deserve a rematch with him
