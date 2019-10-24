MMA News

Conor McGregor to make UFC return on January 18

"I would like to announce the return of 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor will take place on January 18 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada."

Conor McGregor has not fought since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018
Conor McGregor has announced he will make his UFC comeback on January 18 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

McGregor has not fought since he was defeated by UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018.

The Irishman, a former two-weight UFC world champion, announced his retirement from MMA in April but has confirmed he will return to the sport in 2020.

McGregor refused to name his opponent when speaking at a press conference in Moscow on Thursday but confirmed the fight won't be a rematch against Nurmagomedov, who is expected to fight Tony Ferguson next.

"Right now, I am building this back up. My hunger is rising," said McGregor. "I have some news for you all, for the world here. For me, I wish to compete here in Moscow, Russia.

"We know that. This is known. We know what belt I am seeking here in Mother Russia. The people of Russia deserve this inevitable rematch to take place here in Moscow, and it will happen.

"However, I am not waiting around for that man. He is a known pull-out, a known fearer of risk. he does not take risk.
McGregor admits he misjudged Nurmagomedov before his defeat to the Russian
"So, for me, I am not waiting around. So I would like to announce the return of 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor will take place on January 18 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada."

McGregor admits he misjudged Nurmagomedov in 2018 but insists he deserves a rematch against the Russian, who holds the longest active unbeaten streak in MMA.

"The people of the world deserve this bout to take place," added McGregor.

"It is an inevitable rematch. It is a rematch that I will come in sharp, fresh, I will have no injuries, I will have no alcohol, I will have no outside influences, I will be fully focused - exactly what the people deserve.

"Exactly what the fans deserve, and we will settle it once for all."

