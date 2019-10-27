Tyson Fury to train with Conor McGregor for move into MMA

Tyson Fury says he will train with former UFC champion Conor McGregor ahead of a move into mixed martial arts.

The 31-year-old undefeated heavyweight boxer is currently preparing to take on Braun Strowman at WWE's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

But Fury says he has been speaking to McGregor, who himself is set to return to UFC action early next year, about training in MMA ahead of a transition away from boxing - even teasing a potential Fury-McGregor double-header event.

"Who knows? I have got something big coming up after this, even bigger than this. We might see Tyson Fury have his MMA debut this year. Tyson Fury is taking over," he told Sky Sports News.

"I have been speaking to Conor about it. He's willing to train me. It's gonna be good.

McGregor is a three-weight UFC world champion

"He's just said any time that you are ready come over to Dublin and let's go. I can't wait, I'm going to take him up on the offer. Who knows we might be on a double-header.

"I come from a long line of bare-knuckle boxing champions. Getting hurt, getting bloodied is nothing new to me, it's all a part of my heritage. I would love to get in there and smash someone up."