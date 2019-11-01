MMA News

Conor McGregor court case: UFC fighter faces assault charge over alleged pub incident

Mixed martial arts star faces single charge of assault

Last Updated: 01/11/19 9:01am

Conor McGregor is accused of assaulting Desmond Keogh

UFC fighter Conor McGregor is due to appear in court on Friday morning in connection with an alleged incident at a pub in Dublin.

The mixed martial arts star is facing a single charge of assault.

Dublin District Court previously heard that the 31-year-old, of Lady Castle, Straffan, Co Kildare, is accused of assaulting Desmond Keogh at the Marble Arch pub in Drimnagh on April 6, where McGregor was promoting his brand of whisky.

CCTV footage from the night emerged last August and had been widely shared on social media.

The judge remanded McGregor on continuing bail at his last hearing and he is expected to either make a plea or contest the charge when he returns to court later today.

