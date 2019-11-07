'King Mo' Lawal set for final bout at Bellator 233

0:49 'King Mo' Lawal is set to make his final appearance inside the Bellator cage 'King Mo' Lawal is set to make his final appearance inside the Bellator cage

'King Mo' Lawal makes his final appearance inside the Bellator cage for his retirement bout when he fights Andrew Kapel at Bellator 233.

The co-main event will see former Strikeforce world champion 'King Mo' (21-9, 1 NC) take on Denver's Kapel (14-6) in a 195-pound contract weight match-up.

The main event features a 185-pound headliner, when Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt John Salter (16-4) returns to action against Gegard Mousasi's middleweight protege, Costello van Steenis (12-1).

Rounding out the stacked main card, fans will see Leslie Smith (11-7-1) battle former title challenger Arlene Blencowe (12-7) of Australia, and an intriguing heavyweight fight between heralded prospect Tyrell Fortune (4-5) and Azunna Anyanwu (15-5) of Philadelphia.

Fight Card