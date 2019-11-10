'King Mo' Lawal Bellator MMA retirement fight ends in defeat

3:40 Highlights from the main matches from the Bellator 233 card, including the brutal knockout of 'King Mo' on his final match in the Bellator cage Highlights from the main matches from the Bellator 233 card, including the brutal knockout of 'King Mo' on his final match in the Bellator cage

"King Mo" Lawal's retirement fight did not go according to plan after he suffered a first-round knockout loss to Andrew Kapel.

The former Strikeforce light heavyweight champion lost to a vicious knockout in just 82 seconds to the unheralded Kapel.

"Yeah man, it's my last fight. I had a great time fighting. It is what it is," Lawal said. "I had the opportunity to do a thing that Kapel did to me, I did to Travis Wiuff. Now it's time to give back, he got that on me."

John Salter defeated Costello van Steenis via unanimous decision

Middleweight veteran John Salter became just the second fighter to defeat up-and-coming contender Costello van Steenis to earn a unanimous decision win at WinStar World Casino in Thackerville.

Fight Card

John Salter (17-4) defeated Costello van Steenis (12-2) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Andrew Kapel (15-6) defeated "King Mo" Lawal (21-10) via KO (punch) at 1:22 of round one

Arlene Blencowe (13-7) defeated Leslie Smith (11-8-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Tyrell Fortune (8-0) defeated Zu Anyanwu (15-6) via TKO (punches) at 1:56 of round two