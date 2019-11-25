MMA News

Home

Michael 'Venom' Page dominates Giovanni Melillo at Bellator London

Last Updated: 25/11/19 6:32pm
2:08
Highlights from the main matches from the Bellator London 2 card, including London's Michael 'Venom' Page up against Giovanni Melillo
Highlights from the main matches from the Bellator London 2 card, including London's Michael 'Venom' Page up against Giovanni Melillo

London's Michael 'Venom' Page outclassed his Italian opponent Giovanni Melillo at the SSE Arena on Saturday before calling out Douglas Lima for a rematch.

MVP's sole defeat in 17 contests came against the reigning Bellator welterweight world champion Lima.

He made short work of Melillo thanks to his trademark karate-style attacks followed by a clubbing overhand right which ended the contest in the opening round.

Also See:

Page then called out Brazil's Lima for a rematch during his post-fight interview.
1:50
After making quick work of Melillo at the SSE Arena, Page called out Douglas Lima for a rematch
After making quick work of Melillo at the SSE Arena, Page called out Douglas Lima for a rematch

Main Card Results

Michael 'Venom' Page (16-1) defeated Giovanni Melillo (13-5) via KO (punch) at 1:47 of round 1
Fabian Edwards (9-0) defeated Mike Shipman (13-3) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)
Søren Bak (14-1) defeated Terry Brazier (11-3) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Trending

Around Sky Sports

Get Sky Sports

Your sport. Your way. 8 dedicated channels

Watch on NOW TV

Watch all the action with a Sky Sports Pass

Win Win Win

Win in our free to enter competitions section

Free Golf Game

Play amazing courses on PC, tablet or mobile!

©2019 Sky UK