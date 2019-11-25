Michael 'Venom' Page dominates Giovanni Melillo at Bellator London

2:08 Highlights from the main matches from the Bellator London 2 card, including London's Michael 'Venom' Page up against Giovanni Melillo Highlights from the main matches from the Bellator London 2 card, including London's Michael 'Venom' Page up against Giovanni Melillo

London's Michael 'Venom' Page outclassed his Italian opponent Giovanni Melillo at the SSE Arena on Saturday before calling out Douglas Lima for a rematch.

MVP's sole defeat in 17 contests came against the reigning Bellator welterweight world champion Lima.

He made short work of Melillo thanks to his trademark karate-style attacks followed by a clubbing overhand right which ended the contest in the opening round.

Page then called out Brazil's Lima for a rematch during his post-fight interview.

Main Card Results

Michael 'Venom' Page (16-1) defeated Giovanni Melillo (13-5) via KO (punch) at 1:47 of round 1

Fabian Edwards (9-0) defeated Mike Shipman (13-3) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Søren Bak (14-1) defeated Terry Brazier (11-3) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)