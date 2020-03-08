Khabib Nurmagomedov out to complete UFC lightweight legacy against Tony Ferguson
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson will settle their differences in the octagon on April 18
Last Updated: 08/03/20 12:02pm
Khabib Nurmagomedov is out to complete his UFC lightweight legacy when he takes on Tony Ferguson next month.
Six weeks before their clash on April 18, Nurmagomedov and Ferguson met at a press conference in Las Vegas in which Khabib kicked Ferguson's belt off the stage to stoke the fire between the pair.
Nurmagomedov, the undefeated lightweight champion who beat Conor McGregor, said he "loves a challenge".
"These guys are some of the best in the world and when I watch my legacy in later division, I say, I have to fight this Tony Ferguson," he said. "If I want to become the greatest lightweight ever then I have to beat this guy. It's why I took this fight."