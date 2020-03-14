Bellator president Scott Coker says whole schedule on hold due to coronavirus
Last Updated: 14/03/20 10:52am
Following the postponement of Bellator 241, Bellator president Scott Coker has said the whole schedule is currently on hold due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Bellator 241 was scheduled to take place on Friday with Britain's Paul Daley (42-17-2) and fellow knockout artist Sabah Homasi (13-8) meeting on the main card in Connecticut.
"It's an unfortunate time not just for this country, but worldwide. There are much bigger things to worry about than fights," Coker said in an interview with MMA Junkie.
"With the current climate, we just felt like it was the right decision to make.
"Everything is on hold. The whole schedule is on hold.
"I told my staff, 'Look, guys. Stay home. Enjoy your family. Do the prep work you can do, but I don't expect to see you in the office anytime soon. I'll give you a call as things start to develop.'
Following the announcement, Britain's Daley took to social media to praise the way in which Bellator have handled the cancellation from the fighters' perspectives.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you @bellatormma for the way they’ve handled the CANCELLATION of Bellator 241 here at the @mohegansun. They’re doing the right thing in the face of a global pandemic. Taking care of us fighters. Right now we must all do our part to help defeat this virus. Stay blessed all. Thank you @mikekogan @rich_chou @aliabdelaziz000 @bellatormma @dominance_mma Hopefully im back fighting in the Bellator cage soon. Maybe LONDON @bellator.europe in May 🤞
"Fighters were paid. Officials were paid. Cut men were paid. All of the producers, the lighting guys, everybody got paid," Coker said.
"Nobody was short-changed. We want to make sure everybody had what they thought they were going to get. Everybody gets to go home and be with their families now."
