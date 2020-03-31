Coronavirus: Bellator postpone all events in May

Bellator London was due to take place on May 16 at the SSE Arena with James Haskell set to make his Pro debut

All Bellator MMA events in May have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, including the London card.

The promotion took the decision in light of ongoing safety concerns surrounding the outbreak, as well as government mandates.

Postponed events Bellator 242 - May 9 in San Jose, California Bellator European Series London - May 16 in London Bellator 243 - May 29 in Temecula, California

The organisation says they will continue to monitor the situation closely and fully intends to reschedule the events as soon as possible.

They noted that the health and safety of their athletes, fans, partners and staff remains the top priority.

The promotion came in for widespread praise following the cancellation of Bellator 241 earlier in March, as they decided to still pay all the stakeholders involved. Bellator president Scott Coker told Sky Sports it was 'the right thing to do'.

Refunds for ticket-holders to the postponed events will be available at their original point of purchase.