Khabib Nurmagomedov insists he will not break quarantine to fight in UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov was scheduled to fight Tony Ferguson

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has announced that he will not break coronavirus quarantine to fight in UFC 249 in two weeks' time.

UFC president Dana White has repeatedly announced his intention to stage the show scheduled for April 18, despite it having to be moved from Brooklyn to following the partial US crackdown on the spread of the virus.

But Nurmagomedov, who was scheduled to fight Tony Ferguson on the card, revealed in an Instagram post that he is currently in his native Dagestan and where he expects to remain for the foreseeable future.

Nurmagomedov insisted that "the whole world should be in quarantine", adding: "I understand everything and I'm definitely upset more than you to cancel the fight.

"The greatest countries and the largest companies of our time are shocked by what is happening, every day the situation changes unpredictably. But Khabib still has to fight, is that what you're saying?

"Take care of yourself and put yourself in my shoes."

White has claimed to have an alternative venue lined up which would enable him to stage UFC 249 behind closed doors without fans.