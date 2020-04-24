UFC 249 set to go ahead behind closed doors on May 9

UFC 249 was originally set to take place on April 18

UFC 249 is set to go ahead behind closed doors on May 9 in Florida with Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje headlining the card.

The event was due to take place in Brooklyn with Ferguson fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov on April 18.

The coronavirus pandemic led to it being rescheduled for California, before UFC president Dana White later said it would take place "somewhere on earth".

Gaethje was brought in for Nurmagomedov, who was not allowed to travel, but a decision from broadcaster ESPN and parent company Disney meant White was forced to cancel.

However, White has negotiated a new date with Gaethje retaining his place as Ferguson's opponent.

White, who also announced events at the same venue on May 13 and 16, said on UFC's official website: "I can't wait to deliver some great fights for the fans.

"I want to give a big thanks to Mayor Curry, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena and Florida State Boxing Commission executive director Patrick Cunningham for getting this thing done and giving us a venue to put on these incredible cards.

"My team is ready to go and the fighters are excited to get back in there with these back-to-back events."