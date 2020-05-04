Sky Sports to broadcast classic Bellator bouts

Chael Sonnen and Quinton Jackson threw down at Bellator 192 in January 2018

Sky Sports will be broadcasting Bellator's most historic events and marquee matchups in a new series titled Bellator MMA Recharged, beginning on Saturday, May 9.

The series will be shown on Sky Sports Action every Saturday at 10pm, with a repeat on Sky Sports Mix the following Friday evening.

Hosted by renowned veteran MMA referee and Bellator analyst 'Big John' McCarthy, the new series kicks off with Bellator 192: Rampage vs. Sonnen, focusing on 2018's year-long Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix for the vacant heavyweight title.

The tournament featured top competitors, including Fedor Emelianenko, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, Chael Sonnen, Ryan Bader, 'King Mo' Lawal, Frank Mir, Matt Mitrione and Roy Nelson, and culminated in the crowning of a new Bellator heavyweight world champion.

Some of the biggest names in the sport featured throughout the tournament

The Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix was the first tournament held in the promotion since Scott Coker became Bellator President in 2014 and has since gone on to spur similar iterations in both the welterweight and featherweight divisions.

"I'm delighted that we can continue to bring a selection of the very best MMA action to viewers across the Sky Sports network," said head of Bellator Europe David Green.

"In the current climate it is great to be able to give fans the opportunity to relive some of the most iconic moments ever seen in the Bellator cage.

"We're kicking off with the heavyweight tournament, which was one of the most entertaining run of events in recent years and there will be plenty more action for fans to enjoy over the coming months."