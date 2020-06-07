Conor McGregor announces retirement from UFC for third time in four years

Conor McGregor has announced his retirement on social media

Conor McGregor has announced his retirement from UFC for the third time in four years.

The Irish former featherweight and lightweight champion issued the statement on his Twitter account, where he also announced his retirement in 2016 and 2019.

McGregor wrote: "Hey guys I've decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it's been!

"Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it's yours."

There was no sign of this news when McGregor took to social media a few weeks ago, where he claimed that he would finish his career as the greatest MMA fighter of all time.

"The array of finishes, across 2 divisions, with champion status in 1, Anderson Silva is No.1 MMA GOAT," McGregor tweeted.

"My array of finishes, across 3 divisions, with champion status in 2, I'm No.2. If not tied one.

"However [I am] still active, No.1 is fully secured by career end. And easily."

The UFC's schedule is in upheaval due to the coronavirus pandemic but McGregor was expected to get his title shot later this year, and he recently had been talking to Dana White about taking another fight even earlier.

If McGregor were to actually retire, he would finish his career with a record of 22 wins and four defeats.

His two most recent losses came against Nate Diaz - which he later avenged - and lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.