Bellator MMA announces July 24 return with Ricky Bandejas vs Sergio Pettis

Pettis faces Bandejas in a highly-anticipated bantamweight bout

Bellator MMA will return this month, with the meeting of Ricky Bandejas and Sergio Pettis.

The promotion will hold Bellator 242 in the Mohegan Sun Arena, Connecticut on Friday of next week.

Bandejas returns to the cage for the second time in 2020 and sixth overall since signing with Bellator MMA in 2018. Coming off an impressive KO victory over Frans Mlambo at Bellator 240, Bandejas is looking to extend his current winning streak to three and is no stranger to fighting elite competition.

With nine of his 13 career wins coming by way of knockout or submission, including four in the first round of action, the heavy-handed 28-year-old will be looking to notch another highlight reel finish on July 24 and earn his shot at the 135-pound world title.

2:12 Watch as Ricky Bandejas shows off his quick hands in these wins over Ahmet Kayretli and Frans Mlambo Watch as Ricky Bandejas shows off his quick hands in these wins over Ahmet Kayretli and Frans Mlambo

A longtime UFC-veteran, Pettis made his Bellator debut in January when he submitted Alfred Khashakyan via guillotine a mere three minutes into their bantamweight matchup at The Forum in Los Angeles.

Pettis won nine of his 14 UFC appearances with victories over Joseph Benavidez, Brandon Moreno and John Moraga. Now, he has his sights set on a world-title fight, which would be all but guaranteed with a win at Bellator 242.

1:58 Watch Sergio Pettis' impressive Bellator debut where he beat Alfred Khashakyan with a guillotine choke Watch Sergio Pettis' impressive Bellator debut where he beat Alfred Khashakyan with a guillotine choke

"On July 24, Bellator is back," said Bellator president Scott Coker.

"The team has worked tirelessly to make this show happen and I know the fighters are ready to compete. We put together an exciting card with great match-ups, featuring some of our best rising prospects. We look forward to our fans joining us for what will surely be a memorable night of action inside the Bellator cage."

Watch the latest episode of Bellator MMA Recharged on Saturday at 11pm on Sky Sports Arena, as we look back at the Bellator 237 meeting of Fedor Emelianenko and Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson.