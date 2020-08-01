Scott Coker hoping Bellator Dublin show will go ahead

2:24 Bellator president Coker admits it's tough getting European fighters onto US shows, but is hopeful that the Dublin event will still go ahead in October Bellator president Coker admits it's tough getting European fighters onto US shows, but is hopeful that the Dublin event will still go ahead in October

Bellator president Scott Coker has told Sky Sports he hopes the promotion's Dublin event in October can still go ahead.

Bellator made its comeback last weekend, but travel restrictions make it logistically difficult for the promotion to bring fighters from the United States and Europe together on the one card.

"It's been challenging," Coker admitted. "And we've to figure that out, because for the United States [fighters], we have these fights at the Mohegan Sun Arena, our Summer Series, that they'll have the opportunity to compete. But for the European fighters, they're just kind of on standby. So I think we're probably going to have to have a fight [card] in Europe somewhere, or the UK somewhere, and make it a very European-centric event.

"I think that will happen some time in September or October."

And currently, the October 3 visit to Dublin is still scheduled.

"We still have hopes that event will happen. We hope to be able to do it," he continued.

The 3Arena in Dublin has proved a popular destination for Bellator in recent years

"They're saying right now that we can still do it. But the challenge is, how do we get our staff from here to there. So maybe David Green (head of Bellator Europe) and the European operation can operate it and get it done, which I know they can. And that might be the course of action - that the European team and the UK team runs it without us.

"If that event does happen and the government does allow it, they're talking about maybe having a couple of thousand people in the venue, but it's irrelevant. We really want to get Michael [Venom Page] back into the cage, and Ireland might be the first opportunity to do that."