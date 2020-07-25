Bellator 242: Sergio Pettis victorious over Ricky Bandejas as Bellator returns

3:06 Check out the highlights from an action-packed Bellator 242 including the main event between Sergio Pettis and Ricky Bandejas Check out the highlights from an action-packed Bellator 242 including the main event between Sergio Pettis and Ricky Bandejas

Sergio Pettis claimed victory in the main event of Bellator 242, beating Ricky Bandejas via unanimous decision.

In his second outing as a Bellator bantamweight, Pettis quickly shut down Bandejas' striking ability, landing punishing punches and calf-kicks throughout the bout. Pettis' unanimous 30-27 score has now earned the former UFC flyweight an opportunity at the vacant Bellator bantamweight title.

In the co-main event, Jason Jackson spoiled Jordan Mein's Bellator debut in a unanimous decision. Jackson dominated throughout, but the bout will be remembered more for his unusual entrance to the cage.

Meanwhile, Jay Jay Wilson continued his unbeaten streak with a split decision over Tywan Claxton. It was Wilson's first fight to go the full distance, the New-Zealander is now 6-0.

And Aaron Pico impressed with a quick first-round submission of Solo Hatley, Jr. Crediting the win to his new gym Jackson-Wink MMA, Pico is now 6-3.

Results

Bellator 242:

Sergio Pettis (20-5) defeated Ricky Bandejas (13-4) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jason Jackson (12-4) defeated Jordan Mein (31-13) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jay Jay Wilson (6-0) defeated Tywan Claxton (6-2) via split decision (30-27, 27-30, 29-28)

Aaron Pico (6-3) defeated Solo Hatley, Jr. (8-3) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:10 of round one

Preliminary Card:

Mark Lemminger (1-1) defeated Jake Smith (7-4) via TKO (strikes) at 4:46 of round two

Raufeon Stots (14-1) defeated Cass Bell (5-1) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:24 of round three

Ras Hylton (6-4) defeated Rudy Schaffroth (6-2, 1 NC) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)