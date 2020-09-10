Bellator 245 and 246 fighters' best finishes

7:11 Check out these finishes from the likes of Raymond Daniels, Phil Davis, Lyoto Machida and more! Check out these finishes from the likes of Raymond Daniels, Phil Davis, Lyoto Machida and more!

There's a massive double-helping of Bellator action this weekend on Sky Sports, with two cards emulating from the 'FightSphere'.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Bellator 245 is headlined by former world champs Phil Davis (21-5, 1 NC) and Lyoto Machida (26-9) in a light heavyweight rematch.

A former light heavyweight world champion in the promotion, Davis returns to the Bellator cage for the first time since stopping Karl Albrektsson. Having lost to Davis in the first match-up in Brazil, Machida will be looking for redemption and a future title shot.

And night two, which is also live on Sky Sports in the early hours of Sunday morning, sees a bantamweight world championship fight featuring top contender Juan Archuleta (24-2) taking on the undefeated Patchy Mix (13-0) for the vacant title.

Click the video above to check out what you can expect this weekend in Bellator's double-header!

Bellator 245 is live at 3am (BST) this Saturday on Sky Sports Mix with Phil Davis vs Lyoto Machida and Cat Zingano vs Gabby Holloway headlining. Then Sunday at 3am (BST) on Sky Sports Arena see's Juan Archuleta vs Patchy Mix and Jon Fitch vs Neiman Gracie headline Bellator 246