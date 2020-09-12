Bellator 245: Phil Davis beats Lyoto Machida in split decision

2:16 Check out the highlights from an action-packed Bellator 245, including the main event between Phil Davis and Lyoto Machida Check out the highlights from an action-packed Bellator 245, including the main event between Phil Davis and Lyoto Machida

Phil Davis edged closer to a light-heavyweight title shot after he beat Lyoto Machida in a split decision in the main event of Bellator 245 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Meeting for the second time in their professional careers, the first back at UFC 163 in 2013 where Mr Wonderful won via unanimous decision, Davis (22-5, 1 NC) picked up his second victory over Machida (26-10) with two of the three judges' cards in favour of the former Bellator light heavyweight champion.

In a close affair, the first two rounds saw both fighters very tentative. However, midway through the second, Davis was able to knock Machida off-balance. Machida's best moment came in the third, landing a hard leg kick, but it wasn't enough in the judges' eyes.

Davis has now won three straight fights, his most recent loss was to new light-heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov back in November 2018 and Davis is hoping for another title shot soon.

"Nemkov is an amazing fighter and I'm so proud of him for beating the champion and all that good stuff, but, you know, live it up my friend, I'm coming," Davis said in his post-fight interview.

Zingano beats Holloway

In the co-main event, Cat Zingano beat Gabby Holloway via unanimous decision on her Bellator debut. Zingano (11-4) has not fought in nearly two years and now has her sights set on Bellator gold.

"I'm ready to lead this division, lead this promotion. I'm not here to win the bronze, I want gold. Whatever it takes to get there," Zingano said post-fight.

There was controversy in the opening contest of Bellator 245 as Raymond Daniels vs Peter Stanonik ended in a no contest after Daniels (2-1, 1 NC) delivered two accidental low blows to Stanonik (5-4, 1 NC). After taking the entire allotted five minutes of timeout for the first blow, it only took seconds for Daniels to land yet another kick to Stanonik's groin. The bout was ruled a no contest in the second round.

And in the upset of the night, Taylor Johnson beat Ed Ruth in quick fashion with a heel hook submission in the first round. Johnson (6-1), making his Bellator debut, took 59 seconds to lock in the submission and make Ruth (8-3) tap.

Results:

Phil Davis (22-5, 1 NC) defeated Lyoto Machida (26-10) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Cat Zingano (11-4) defeated Gabby Holloway (6-6) via unanimous decision (29-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Taylor Johnson (6-1) defeated Ed Ruth (8-3) via submission (heel hook) at :59 of round one

Raymond Daniels (2-1, 1 NC) and Peter Stanonik (5-4, 1 NC) ended in a no content (accidental low blow)

Preliminary Card:

Alex Polizzi (7-0) defeated Rafael Carvalho (16-5) unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Leslie Smith (12-8-1) defeated Amanda Bell (7-7) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28. 29-28)

Tyrell Fortune (8-1, 1 NC) and Jack May (11-6, 1 NC) ended in a no content (accidental low blow)

Keith Lee (7-3) defeated Vinicius Zani (11-7) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

The Bellator action continues Sunday morning as Juan Archuleta and Patchy Mix face-off for the vacant Bantamweight title, live from 3am on Sky Sports Mix.