Bellator 247: Paul Daley taken ill as headline bout with Derek Anderson is cancelled

The main event at Bellator 247 in Milan has been cancelled after Paul Daley was taken to hospital at Wednesday's weigh-in ahead of his bout with Derek Anderson.

Daley had come in 2.6 pounds over the 171-pound welterweight limit on Wednesday morning before failing to return for the ceremonial weigh-in later in the day.

The Englishman, who was preparing for his 62nd professional mixed martial arts fight, has a history of struggling to make weight.

"Paul Daley was 2.6 pounds over the 170 pound weight limit for welterweight this morning at the early weigh in and then at the ceremonial weigh in, obviously he and Anderson were the last to line up and face off, there was no Paul Daley," Telegraph journalist Gareth A Davies told Sky Sports from Milan.

Paul Daley and Derek Anderson have not faced off at the official ceremonial @BellatorMMA weigh in

Daley weighed in earlier 2.6lbs over the welterweight limit

Anderson was 170.4

There is confusion as to whether main event will actually go ahead pic.twitter.com/E1ggLzFRkI — Gareth A Davies (@GarethADaviesDT) September 30, 2020

"He was in a room round to the side lying on a bed unable to move, apparently he had stomach cramps, he couldn't stand and Anderson was there.

"He came and had some photographs of himself on his own but as this whole thing played out around lunchtime here in Milan, an ambulance arrived, a crew put Paul Daley onto a stretcher and he's now in hospital on an IV drip because he really isn't well."

The restrictions enforced as a result of the coronavirus pandemic mean Daley and other fighters have seen the teams they typically travel with reduced in size.

Bellator are yet to officially comment on Daley's condition or the contributing factors, with his efforts to meet the weight in a short space of time potentially responsible.

"I think throughout Paul's career at welterweight, he's always struggled, he's missed weight," added Davies. "I think this is the sixth time in his 61 fights, this would have been his 62nd, that he hasn't made weight.

"He's a very hench physique, large thighs, big legs, very powerful arms, big upper body, thick neck and he's not a tall man either. He's only five-foot-nine but a lot of the welterweights are six-foot-one/six-foot-two. Paul is a very dense physique. Obviously he was in his mid-30s now and it gets harder and harder."

"We tried to get interviews with him, he wasn't available at all. Bellator internals couldn't get hold of him yesterday. He was working on cutting the weight and I think he's just gone and literally destroyed his body trying to get down to weight."

It was set to mark Daley's first fight since his TKO win over Saad Awad in October 2019, Anderson's most recent bout coming in the same month when he beat Guilherme Bomba via unanimous decision.

Thursday's main card is scheduled to begin with a lightweight contest between Ilias Bulaid and Ivan Naccari, before Kate Jackson takes on Denise Kielholtz in the flyweight division in what could become the new main event. Norbert Novenyi Jr. will also face off against Laird Zerhouni in what was originally slated as the co-main event.