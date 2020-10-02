James Gallagher says he is better, fitter and stronger ahead of Cal Ellenor fight

2:21 Gallagher looks ahead to his main event showdown with Cal Ellenor calling him a 'clown' Gallagher looks ahead to his main event showdown with Cal Ellenor calling him a 'clown'

'Fourth time lucky' doesn't have a massive ring to it, but after three thwarted previous attempts, James Gallagher and Cal Ellenor will be hoping to finally meet in the Bellator cage on Saturday night.

Injuries and a global pandemic spoiled past attempts by the promotion to put on the fight, but it's now all systems go for this weekend's Milan card.

For Gallagher, one of MMA's hottest European properties, he is looking to continue his rise through the ranks after spending the last few months fine-tuning elements of his game.

"I feel great," the Irishman told Sky Sports. "I'm taking it in my stride, lapping it all up.

"I just moved [house] over lockdown. It's been great, out in middle of nowhere, there's no one around, it's just been great just to chill and train. I've just been relaxing and living life.

"I've got a full gym and a sauna, everything I need. Bags, treadmills, weights, you name it.

"I don't need much else. The only thing I need now is a world title."

Gallagher is currently on a three-fight win-streak

And while Gallagher and Ellenor didn't manage to fight on the last three attempts, there were full build-ups, meaning tensions arose between the pair as a war of words raged.

"It's just a job to be done. Nothing personal. It's cool, calm and collected. I still think he's a clown, but that doesn't matter," said Gallagher.

"But I'm going to show up in shape. I'm going to be there for three rounds, right in his face, pushing the pace non-stop. That's what I'm going to do. He's never going to feel pace like this.

"I know I can go solid with three 'fives', without taking one breather.

"He's fought journeyman, and to be so blatantly disrespectful when you have done that, to someone like myself who has fought multiple black belts with years experience.

"There's a lot of things [to respect]. He's very good. He's had a lot of fights. He's very good, I'm not underestimating him."

Gallagher is one of the most popular figures in Bellator

Nonetheless, the 'Strabanimal' remains supremely confident of getting his hand raised after the three five-minute rounds.

"I've never been fitter. My weight is the best it's ever been. I just feel like this is my time to shine," he said.

"Saturday night, I'm just looking forward to sticking it on him.

"I'm fighting ten years now. I'm only 23. I've been fighting since I was 13. I'm a veteran in this game - a young veteran.

"I'm getting older, getting better, getting fitter, getting stronger. It's my time now."

And after Bellator president Scott Coker linked Gallagher with a title shot in the medium term, he's eyeing up his path to the top.

"I'll grab the title. But right at this moment, I'm not deserving of the title. I haven't beaten anyone yet that puts me as deserving of the title," he said.

"There's only one fight that makes sense after this, and that's me versus [Sergio] Pettis."

1:22 Gallagher responds to Sergio Pettis' recent comments about the possibility of the two facing off against each other Gallagher responds to Sergio Pettis' recent comments about the possibility of the two facing off against each other

Watch Chris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencova live on Sky Sports Mix at 2AM on Friday October 16.